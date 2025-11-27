Expelled AIADMK Leader KA Sengottaiyan Gets Key Post In Vijay's TVK

Expelled AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan has been appointed Chief Coordinator of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) new 28-member High-Level Administrative Committee, a day after formally joining the party. TVK Chief Vijay said the senior leader will lead the committee, assist him on all major decisions, and play a central role in shaping the party's strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

The nine-time MLA has also been made organising secretary for Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris, key western districts where he holds deep influence.

A Heavyweight Brought In to Fix TVK's Weak Spots

Sengottaiyan's induction and immediate elevation underscore TVK's need for structured political leadership. Despite Vijay's mass appeal, the party has lacked an experienced second-rung - a weakness exposed during the Karur stampede tragedy in September that killed 41 people. TVK faced criticism for its uncoordinated response, lack of senior leaders on the ground and inadequate crisis management.

By bringing Sengottaiyan to the top organisational role, TVK hopes to plug these gaps and build a more disciplined, election-ready structure.

Vijay's Strong Endorsement: 'His Maturity Will Greatly Help TVK'

Welcoming him, Vijay said in his video message:

"When he was just 20, he trusted MGR and joined. In his 50-year journey, he has been the confidante of two big leaders - MGR and Jayalalithaa. Sengottaiyan's political maturity and field experience would greatly help TVK. I welcome brother Sengottaiyan and others joining us."

In a written statement, Vijay added that the veteran's administrative experience, discipline and grassroots knowledge will "significantly strengthen" TVK's preparations for 2026.

Sengottaiyan's First Reaction: 'People Want Clean Governance'

The former minister said the political mood in Tamil Nadu favours change - and that Vijay represents that transformation.

KA Sengottaiyan said, "People welcome change. They want to bring a clean rule in Tamil Nadu. There is a need for change. Vijay has undertaken this journey only for that. Not just TVK, but people wholeheartedly welcome this and are waiting to crown him. 2026 will bring in a government that is welcomed, acceptable in Tamil Nadu. Dear brother, Vijay will win in 2026. This will be created by a big revolution by the people."

His appointment signals TVK's shift from a personality-driven movement to a more structured political organisation.

A Key Entry Ahead of 2026

With AIADMK weakened by continuous expulsions and the NDA fractured, TVK sees Sengottaiyan as a political heavyweight who can give it the organisational muscle needed for its first major electoral fight and also to woo leaders and cadre from AIADMK. Today, a group joined with Sengottaiyan, including former AIADMK MP Sathyabama.