Happy Diwali 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the major and much cherished festivals in India. This festival of lights holds special significance in the lives of millions and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. Diwali marks the day when Lord Rama, Mother Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and victory over the demon Ravana.

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival falls on the new moon day of the month of Kartik, which is considered the darkest night of the year. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 20.

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21.

This festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with great joy. Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but across the world.

Here are a few wishes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses that you can share with your family members and friends on Diwali.

---May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very happy Diwali!

--May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT!

--On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha unite to bless you and your loved ones. Warmest regards to you.

--Deepak ki tarah har pal jhilmilati rahe aapki zindagi... roshan rahe, aabad rahe, yahi hai hamari dua aapke liye...!

--Let the celebration of this Diwali bring endless joy to your life. May you have a wonderful year ahead full of new success and achievements! Happy Diwali!

--As we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, may this Choti Diwali be a joyous start to an amazing year ahead

--From your favourite sweets to news clothes, to light and smiles everywhere, make this Diwali extra special by forgetting all your worries and celebrating with your loved ones. Happy Diwali!

--Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

--This Diwali may your home be filled with good vibes, laughter, and beautiful memories with loved ones. Happy Diwali

--A Diwali full of peace, joy, contentment and love bless you this year. May all your troubles burn away with the candles and you have a fantastic year ahead!

--May the lamp of soul shine with the oil of purity. May the wick of wickedness burn under the fire of truth. Happy Diwali.