Dubai's Lightning-Fast Post-Diwali Cleanup Stuns Indian Man: "You Will Not See Any Garbage"

An Indian man expressed amazement at the rapid and thorough cleanup of a public area in Dubai following Diwali celebrations. In a video shared on Instagram, the user identified as Kabir, showed the extensive litter left behind after a large public Diwali celebration. He later recorded the same location the following morning, showing it had been completely cleared of all waste.

In the video, Kabir highlights a well-known sports ground near a tall building with a robot-like structure. He explains that just a night earlier, the same ground was filled with people celebrating Diwali and bursting firecrackers. The cleaning staff had to begin their work even before the festivities ended. By the time the night was over, the entire area had been cleaned thoroughly, leaving no trace of the celebrations behind. Now, the ground is spotless, with people playing cricket as if nothing had happened.

"You can see that robot structure on the building over there, and right next to it is a small ground where people are playing cricket right now. On that same ground last night, all of us Indians came together for Diwali and burst so many firecrackers that the poor cleaning staff had to start cleaning even while we were still celebrating. And by the time night ended, they had cleaned every bit of it. You will not see any garbage there now," he says in the video.

The video went viral on social media, with many users also commenting on the efficiency of Dubai's waste management and civic services. One user wrote, "We celebrate and they work tirelessly. Respect to them."

Another commented, "Loved how you acknowledged the cleaning staff. They deserve the credit."

A third said, "This is how cities should function. Immediate clean up so everyone can enjoy without worries."