Delhi University Admissions 2025: 10 Things You Must Know Before Applying

Delhi University Admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) has started its undergraduate (UG) admission process for the 2025-26 academic year through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG 2025). All admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 scores. Here are 10 key things students must know before applying:

1. Single Admission Portal for All Colleges

CSAS-UG 2025 is the only valid platform for applying to DU UG programmes. The admission process includes three phases:

Phase 1: Application submission

Phase 2: Filling college and course preferences after CUET results

Phase 3: Seat allocation and admission confirmation

2. Second phase of UG admissions

The second phase of UG admissions will begin after the CUET results are declared. Students can now apply using either one language and three subjects or two languages and two subjects - whichever combination gives a higher score will be considered.

3. Eligibility and Course Requirements

Students must meet course-specific eligibility as listed in the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2025 (UG BoI). These include subject combinations, marks in Class 12, and CUET scores.

4. Tie-Breaker Rules Updated

If multiple students have the same CUET score and subject marks, the tie will now be resolved by:

Best 3, then 4, then 5 subject marks in Class 12

Age (older gets priority)

Class 10 board marks (newly added this year)

5. Application and Additional Fees

The application fee is:

Rs 250 for General/OBC/EWS

Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD

Additional Rs 100 for ECA/Sports quota, and Rs 400 for select performance-based courses like Music, Fine Arts, or BSc (PE, HE & Sports).

6. What's New in 2025?

No longer mandatory to score 30% in CUET language paper for BSc (Hons) eligibility

Auto-integration of CUET data on CSAS portal for a smoother experience

Students can now directly accept upgraded seats

Mobile access to CSAS portal introduced (laptop use still recommended)

7. Wide Range of Programs and Seats

Delhi University offers 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges, with 71,624 seats. Each BA programme + college combination is treated as a separate option during allocation.

8. Required Documents at Application

Students must upload:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Valid caste/reservation certificates, if applicable

ECA/Sports, PwBD, orphan, minority, and other quota-related documents

All certificates must match the names used in CUET and board documents.

9. Important: Read All Rules Carefully

Before applying, students should read the UG BoI and CSAS 2025 guidelines thoroughly. Admission will follow DU's rules and notifications strictly. Documents not in English or Hindi must be submitted with translated, certified versions.

10. CUET-UG 2025 Is Mandatory

Admission to all UG courses at DU's 69 colleges will be done solely through CUET (UG) 2025. Just appearing in CUET is not enough-candidates must also register on the CSAS portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

For detailed guidelines, visit du.ac.in or the official CSAS portal. Make sure to apply within the given timelines after CUET results are out.