DU UG Admissions 2025: On-The-Spot Mop-Up Round Vacant Seats To Begin Soon

Delhi University is set to begin its second on-the-spot mop-up round for undergraduate admissions today, offering allocation for vacant seats across its colleges. Unlike earlier rounds, this phase will not consider CUET scores. Instead, admissions will be based solely on a candidate's Class 12 marks or equivalent examination results.

The university had opened registration for this special round from 5 pm on September 17 until 11:59 pm on September 19, 2025. Only candidates who have completed this process are eligible to participate.

How will the mop-up round be conducted?

This mop-up round will take place in physical mode, requiring candidates to report to their allotted colleges in person to confirm seats. The physical reporting has been made mandatory as the academic session is already underway. Students must carry the necessary documents in original, along with self-attested copies.

What documents are required?

Candidates must present the following:

• Invitation letter with reporting date and time

• CSAS (UG) application form

• Class 12 marksheet and certificate

• Class 10 marksheet or date of birth certificate

• Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.)

• Reservation/Category certificate, if applicable

What happens if the fee is not paid?

Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee at the time of reporting. Failure to do so will lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat.