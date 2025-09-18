Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Registration Closes Tomorrow For Vacant Seats

Delhi University Admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) has announced that registration for its on-the-spot mop-up round of undergraduate admissions will close on September 19, 2025, at 11:59 PM. This round, conducted in physical mode, aims to fill the remaining vacant seats across various UG programmes.

Unlike previous rounds, CUET scores will not be considered for this mop-up admission. Eligibility will be determined based on Class 12 grades or equivalent examinations, as outlined in the DU Bulletin of Information (UG) 2025. Candidates are advised to ensure all required documents are complete and valid, as no extensions will be allowed. Only PwBD candidates will be considered for Supernumerary Quota seats.

Key Dates:

Registration closes: September 19, 2025, 11:59 PM

Physical-mode seat allocation and admission: From September 23, 2025

Registration and Fee:

Applicants must register at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. Only students already accepted into a DU programme are eligible to apply.

Documents Required:

Invitation letter printout

CSAS (UG) Application Form

Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate

Class 10 Marksheet or DOB Certificate

Government-issued ID (Passport, Aadhaar, etc.)

Reservation/Category Certificate (if applicable)

All documents must be carried in original and self-attested copies.

Admission Process:

An invitation letter will be sent to the shortlisted candidates through email specifying the date, time, and venue for reporting. Seat allocation will be on a merit and availability basis.

Candidates must report to the venue on the scheduled date and pay the admission fee immediately upon allotment. Failure to pay the fee will result in the seat being forfeited and offered to the next eligible candidate.

For detailed guidelines and updates, applicants are advised to check the official DU admissions website.