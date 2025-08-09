Delhi University Hostel Admission: Application Deadline Ends On Aug 12; Here's How To Apply

Delhi University is currently accepting applications for hostel admission for the academic year 2025-26. Students seeking accommodation in university hostels must submit their applications before August 12 at 5:30 PM. Applicants are advised to carefully check seat distribution details on the official hostel websites before filling out the form.

Application Process:

Applicants must submit self-attested copies of the following documents along with their photographs:

Merit or entrance admission list from their respective department

Fee receipt of course admission

Mark sheet of the last examination passed

Documents supporting reserved category status, if applicable

Matriculation certificate showing date of birth

For research scholars, a letter from the BRS confirming the date of registration

Proof of permanent residence (domicile certificate, Aadhaar card, voter ID, ration card, passport, or driving license)

Self-attested residential proof of the local guardian or financial guarantor

Residence cum Character certificate from the previous hostel warden, if applicable

Important Instructions:

All information on the form must be accurate and complete. Incomplete or incorrect applications will be rejected.

Admission is valid only for the current academic session.

Candidates must be physically present for the interaction process with original documents; admission will not be granted without this interaction.

Mentioning the rank or merit number is mandatory wherever applicable.

Two affidavits from local guardians on Rs 100 stamp paper must be submitted at the time of admission.

Aadhaar copies of the parents must be submitted during the admission process.

Candidates must select their gender and preferred hostel before proceeding with the application.

Admission committees will not send individual communication regarding interaction dates or admission results. Students should regularly check hostel notice boards or official websites.



For queries, candidates may contact the Delhi University Helpdesk at duhaquery@dsw.du.ac.in.

Registration Fee Details:

A registration fee of Rs 100 is required for applying to one hostel. For multiple hostels, an additional Rs 50 must be paid for each extra hostel. Payments must be made online using the bank details provided on the application portal. Candidates must upload the payment receipt clearly showing the transaction number and date.

Students are advised to read all instructions carefully and ensure they meet eligibility criteria before applying. Missing documents or misinformation can lead to cancellation of admission.