Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: On-The-Spot Mop-Up Round Begins Tomorrow, Check Details

University of Delhi has announced an On-The-Spot Mop-Up Admission Round in physical mode for undergraduate admissions 2025-26. The round will be conducted to fill seats left vacant after Mop-Up Round 1, and admission will be based on Class XII marks instead of CUET scores.

Registration window

The registration for this special round will be open from 5 pm on September 17 to 11:59 pm on September 19, 2025.

Candidates already registered on the CSAS (UG)-2025 portal but not admitted to any course can apply via the "On-The-Spot Mop-Up" tab.

New candidates must register at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 in addition to registration charges.

Students already admitted to any DU program will not be eligible.

Admission Process

DU will release a list of vacant seats on its admission portal. Shortlisting will be done on the basis of merit and availability of seats. Tentative admission rounds in physical mode will begin on September 23, 2025.

Shortlisted students will receive an Invitation Letter via email, specifying date, time, and venue. They must report to DU in person; representatives will not be allowed. Admission will be confirmed only after On-The-Spot online fee payment. Seat allotments once made will be final - no upgrades or withdrawals will be permitted.

Key advisory

Candidates must carry all required documents, including Class XII marksheet, valid ID, and reservation certificate (if applicable). DU has advised applicants to maintain a sufficient bank balance for fee payment and check their emails regularly for updates.