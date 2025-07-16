Delhi University Admissions: BCom (Hons) Most Preferred, SRCC Tops College List

DU Admissions 2025: The Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) programme has emerged as the most sought-after course in the Delhi University (DU) undergraduate admissions 2025, with Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) topping the list of most-preferred colleges.

According to data released by the university, BCom (Hons) received the highest number of preferences- 19.9 lakh followed by BCom (15.2 lakh), BA (Hons) English (12.2 lakh), BA (Hons) Political Science (9.9 lakh), and BA (Hons) History (7.7 lakh). Among first preferences, BCom (Hons) once again led with 48,336 entries.

The CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal, which opened on June 17 following CUET-UG results, saw 3.05 lakh signups. Of these, 2.39 lakh candidates submitted their program and college preferences, generating over 1.68 crore unique college-program combinations.

SRCC received 38,795 first-choice preferences, followed by Hindu College (31,901), Hansraj College (15,902), St. Stephen's College (12,413), and Miranda House (11,403).

Among B.A. program combinations, BA (History + Political Science) was the top choice with over 7.6 lakh preferences. Stream-wise, 58.89% of applicants opted for humanities-based programs, 20.89% for commerce, and 20.22% for science.

The University on Tuesday released Common Simulated Ranks based on preferences submitted until July 14. Candidates can then edit their choices until 11:59 PM on July 16. The first round of seat allocation will be announced at 5 PM on July 19.

For supernumerary quotas, ECA trials will begin on July 18, and sports quota trials are expected from July 25. Allocation to ECA, performance-based, CW, and sports quotas will start from the third CSAS round. Candidates are advised to check their dashboards and the DU admission portal regularly for updates.