CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 today. The results will be based on the final answer key, which was released on July 1. A total of 27 questions were withdrawn after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.
Following the release of the final answer key, the NTA announced on July 2 that the CUET UG 2025 result would be declared on July 5.
More than 13 lakh students who appeared for the exam, held for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities, are eagerly awaiting their results.
The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts between May 13 and June 4. The morning session ran from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM.
CUET UG scores will be accepted by over 250 central, state, and private universities across India for undergraduate admissions.
CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates: In Which Mode Were the Exams Conducted?
The exam was conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Section I included 13 languages, Section II covered 23 domain-specific subjects, and Section III comprised a General Aptitude Test.
CUET UG 2025 Result Live Updates: How Many Universities Will Accept CUET UG Score?
CUET UG 2025 Result Live: When Were The Exams Conducted This Year?
CUET UG 2025 Result Live: How Many Students Appeared For Exam This Year?
CUET UG 2025 Results Live: How To Download Scorecards
To check the result and download the scorecards, students will have to follow these steps:
- Visit the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click the link for CUET UG 2025 results
- Enter the required details and submit
- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen