Allahabad University UG Admission 2025 Begins For CUET-Qualified Students, Registration Open Till July 26

The University of Allahabad has officially started the registration process for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Students who have qualified in the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) can now apply online through the university's Samarth portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is July 26, 2025.

Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on June 30, but was postponed due to technical issues. The admission process is being conducted in two phases: the first for profile creation and eligibility verification, and the second for course selection and fee payment.

Who Can Apply?

Only students who have appeared and qualified in CUET UG 2025 are eligible to apply. Applicants should ensure they meet the university's eligibility criteria before proceeding.

Application Fee Details:

• Rs 300 - General, OBC, EWS

• Rs 150 - SC, ST, PwD

The fee must be paid separately for each programme/course applied.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register

1. Visit alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in

2. Click on 'New Registration'

3. Fill in personal details and verify via OTP sent to your email

4. Log in with your credentials

5. Complete the application form and upload required documents

6. Select your preferred course(s)

7. Pay the registration fee

8. Submit the form and save the confirmation page

Important Documents Required

• CUET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

• Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

• Passport-sized photo and signature (JPG/JPEG format)

• Valid caste certificate (EWS/OBC/SC/ST), if applicable

All documents must be submitted in the specified format to avoid rejection.

Counselling and Admission Process

After registration, the university will shortlist candidates for the counselling round. Only those who have paid the fee and selected their programmes will be considered. Admission will be granted based on merit and seat availability across various undergraduate programmes.

For complete details on the admission process, eligibility, and FAQs, students can visit the official Samarth portal of the University of Allahabad.

