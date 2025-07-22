'Oxford Of The East': How One Indian University Molded Generations Of Greats

From Presidents to Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers to Chief Justices, one university in India has produced more national leaders than most. The University of Allahabad, often called the Oxford of the East, has a legacy of shaping the country's top minds and powerful voices.

Photo Credit: allduniv.ac.in

Established in 1887, the University of Allahabad is India's fourth-oldest university-after Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras. Over the years, it has become a breeding ground for scholars, poets, politicians, scientists, and public servants who have shaped India's destiny.

Here are some of its notable alumni:

Former Presidents of India

Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma

Zakir Husain

Gopal Swarup Pathak (also Vice President)

Former Prime Ministers

Gulzari Lal Nanda

Chandrashekhar

V. P. Singh

Interestingly, a five-time Prime Minister of Nepal, Surya Bahadur Thapa, also studied here.

Former Chief Justices of India

Ranganath Mishra

K. N. Singh

V. N. Khare

R. S. Pathak

M. H. Beg

J. S. Verma

Mohammad Hidayatullah

Former Chief Ministers

Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant (Uttar Pradesh)

H. N. Bahuguna (Uttar Pradesh)

N. D. Tiwari (Uttarakhand)

Madan Lal Khurana (Delhi)

Satyendra Narayan Sinha (Bihar)

Vijay Bahuguna (Uttarakhand)

Renowned Thinkers and Creators

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Poet

Mahadevi Verma, Writer

Firaq Gorakhpuri, Poet

Dharamvir Bharati, Novelist

Mrinal Pande, Journalist

Kamleshwar, Screenwriter

Shanti Bhushan, Former Law Minister

Prashant Bhushan, Lawyer

Sudhir Dar, Cartoonist

Aditya Srivastava, Actor

Eminent Scientists and Academics

Daulat Singh Kothari, Physicist

Harish Chandra, Mathematician

Meghnad Saha, Physicist

Govind Swarup, Physicist

Deepak Dhar, Physicist

Prem Chand Pandey, Climate Scientist

Freedom Fighters and Leaders

Other notable personalities include Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Founder of BHU, Purushottam Das Tandon, Motilal Nehru, and Feroze Gandhi.

Photo Credit: allduniv.ac.in

From politics and law to science and literature, the University of Allahabad has nurtured visionaries across generations. It continues to uphold its legacy of education, excellence, and nation-building from the historic city of Prayagraj.