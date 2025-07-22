Advertisement

'Oxford Of The East': How One Indian University Molded Generations Of Greats

Other notable personalities include Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Founder of BHU, Purushottam Das Tandon, Motilal Nehru, and Feroze Gandhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Oxford Of The East': How One Indian University Molded Generations Of Greats
Established in 1887, the University is India's fourth-oldest university.

From Presidents to Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers to Chief Justices, one university in India has produced more national leaders than most. The University of Allahabad, often called the Oxford of the East, has a legacy of shaping the country's top minds and powerful voices.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: allduniv.ac.in

Established in 1887, the University of Allahabad is India's fourth-oldest university-after Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras. Over the years, it has become a breeding ground for scholars, poets, politicians, scientists, and public servants who have shaped India's destiny.

Here are some of its notable alumni:

Former Presidents of India

  • Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma
  • Zakir Husain
  • Gopal Swarup Pathak (also Vice President)

Former Prime Ministers

  • Gulzari Lal Nanda
  • Chandrashekhar
  • V. P. Singh

Interestingly, a five-time Prime Minister of Nepal, Surya Bahadur Thapa, also studied here.

Former Chief Justices of India

  • Ranganath Mishra
  • K. N. Singh
  • V. N. Khare
  • R. S. Pathak
  • M. H. Beg
  • J. S. Verma
  • Mohammad Hidayatullah

Former Chief Ministers

  • Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant (Uttar Pradesh)
  • H. N. Bahuguna (Uttar Pradesh)
  • N. D. Tiwari (Uttarakhand)
  • Madan Lal Khurana (Delhi)
  • Satyendra Narayan Sinha (Bihar)
  • Vijay Bahuguna (Uttarakhand)

Renowned Thinkers and Creators

  • Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Poet
  • Mahadevi Verma, Writer
  • Firaq Gorakhpuri, Poet
  • Dharamvir Bharati, Novelist
  • Mrinal Pande, Journalist
  • Kamleshwar, Screenwriter
  • Shanti Bhushan, Former Law Minister
  • Prashant Bhushan, Lawyer
  • Sudhir Dar, Cartoonist
  • Aditya Srivastava, Actor

Eminent Scientists and Academics

  • Daulat Singh Kothari, Physicist
  • Harish Chandra, Mathematician
  • Meghnad Saha, Physicist
  • Govind Swarup, Physicist
  • Deepak Dhar, Physicist
  • Prem Chand Pandey, Climate Scientist

Freedom Fighters and Leaders

Other notable personalities include Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Founder of BHU, Purushottam Das Tandon, Motilal Nehru, and Feroze Gandhi.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: allduniv.ac.in

From politics and law to science and literature, the University of Allahabad has nurtured visionaries across generations. It continues to uphold its legacy of education, excellence, and nation-building from the historic city of Prayagraj.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Allahabad University, Allahabad University India, Oxford Of East
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com