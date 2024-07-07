Allahabad University UG Admissions 2024: Registration Through CUET Starts, Check Details

Allahabad University UG Admissions 2024: The University of Allahabad has commenced registration for admission to undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who have taken the examination and wish to seek admission to the university can apply by visiting the official website, The University of Allahabad has commenced registration for admission to undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Candidates who have taken the examination and wish to seek admission to the university can apply by visiting the official website, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in . The deadline for registration is July 20.

According to the university's official notice, "CUET-UG (2024) applicants seeking admission in Undergraduate programmes at the University of Allahabad and its Constituent Colleges must register on the Samarth Portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in."

The university has announced that CUET UG counselling 2024 for undergraduate courses will be held in two phases.

Applicants are advised to ensure they meet the university's eligibility criteria before completing the application form.

Allahabad University Admissions 2024: Required Documents

CUET UG 2024 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Candidate's photo and signature in jpg or jpeg format

Recent caste certificate in central government format for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates, including certificate numbers and issuance dates

The university said that candidates must accurately fill in all fields on the portal. It is mandatory for applicants to have appeared in the CUET UG 2024 for registration purposes.

After the announcement of CUET UG 2024 results, candidates can select their courses on the official portal. General, OBC, and EWS category applicants will be required to pay Rs 300 for programme selection, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will need to pay Rs 150.

"Only applicants who have successfully registered/updated their profile and paid the registration fee after selecting their programme/course will be considered for counselling," the university specified.

The university will notify applicants separately regarding the dates for course or programme selection and payment of the registration fee.