"Trump Didn't Lose, Putin Clearly Won": Ex-US NSA John Bolton On Alaska Summit

Former US national security advisor John Bolton said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "clearly won" at the Alaska Summit, although US President Donald Trump "did not lose", regarding the Ukraine peace deal.

Trump left the high-stakes three-hour, three-way meet with little more than a commitment to meet again. Bolton told CNN that Trump "didn't come away with anything, except more meetings," while Putin "has gone a long way to reestablishing the relationship, which I always believed was his key goal."

Bolton added, "He has escaped sanctions and he is not facing a ceasefire. The next meeting is not set. Zelensky was not told any of this before this press conference."

Although the meeting ended without a set direction or outcome, both the leaders said that the talks were "productive".

"We didn't get there but we have a very good chance of getting there," Trump said.

Bolton went on to dissect Trump's expressions during the summit and said, "And I will say one other thing. I thought Trump looked very tired up there. I mean, very tired," he continued. "Not disappointed, tired. And we'll have to reflect on what that means."

He in a post on Truth Social wrote that the meeting in Alaska was "very successful", however, he now wants a direct peace agreement, and not a ceasefire deal.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often does not hold up", he wrote.

He also said that Zelensky will meet him on Monday, after which the leaders will arrange a meeting with Putin.

