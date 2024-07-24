Allahabad University Invites Applications For PhD Admission 2024

The online application process for the Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET) 2024 for admission to various PhD programs at Allahabad University and its constituent colleges is currently open. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official websites, aupravesh2024.cbtexam.in and allduniv.ac.in, with the application deadline set for August 12.

CRET 2024 will be held for 47 subjects, with a total of 1,182 seats available. Of these, 764 seats are in University Departments/Centres, and 418 seats are in Constituent Colleges of the University of Allahabad.

Candidates with NET/JRF qualifications must appear for both CRET Level-1 and Level-2 examinations.

Applicants under the Teacher Candidate category (excluding teacher's/employee's wards) and the Officers of Armed Forces category are also required to submit an application form.

CRET-2024: Key points

The entrance test will be conducted offline in Prayagraj only.

Teacher candidates from the University of Allahabad and its Constituent Colleges, Army Officers, and international candidates are exempt from the CRET Level-1 Test but must take the Level-2 test.

All other candidates, including NET/JRF, must take the Level-1 examination.

International candidates seeking admission to the PhD program should contact the International Student's Advisor of the University and are not required to submit the online application form.

Paper Pattern:

Level-1 of CRET-2024 will comprise two papers. Paper I includes 50 objective-type questions, each worth 2 marks, with 25 questions on Research Methodology and 25 subject-specific questions, with no negative marking.

Paper-2 is subjective, covering short, medium, and long questions. The combined total for both papers is 300 marks.

The exam will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Application Fee:

Candidates in the Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1,800, while SC/ST/PwD candidates need to pay Rs 900.