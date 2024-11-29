IIT Jodhpur Invites International Students For PG And PhD Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is offering a unique opportunity for meritorious international students to join its postgraduate (PG), postgraduate-PhD, and PhD programs without the need for any national-level exams. Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria and may apply through the Study in India portal or directly via IIT Jodhpur's admission channels.
Eligibility Criteria
- Final-year Undergraduate (UG) or Postgraduate (PG) students with a CGPA of 8.0 or above (or equivalent).
- Must be ranked among the top 10 students in their department/program (up to the penultimate semester).
- Applicants must be endorsed or nominated by their current university or institution officials.
- Graduated UG or PG students are also eligible to apply.
Selection Process
No national-level exams are required for admission. The selection process may include a brief online or in-person interview. Once selected, the admission will be processed through the Study in India (SII) portal as per government guidelines.
Why Join IIT Jodhpur?
- A globally recognised and top-ranked institution in India.
- Access to world-class education and cutting-edge research facilities.
- Modern campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure.
- Focus on education, innovation, and industry-driven learning.
- Affordable fees and comfortable living conditions.
- Strong support system for international students.
- A vibrant campus with flourishing flora and fauna.
- Emphasis on student well-being and extracurricular activities.
- A multicultural campus located in the historic city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
How To Apply
International students can apply through one of two channels:
Study in India- studyinindia.gov.in
Direct Admission Channels At IIT Jodhpur:
- Eligible international students, nominated by the officials of the institutes and having a CGPA of 8.0 or above (or equivalent) and ranking in the top 10 of their penultimate semester, can apply directly.
Submit your application via: forms.gle/pBTKdBbng94RNrxr8