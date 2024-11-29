IIT Jodhpur Invites International Students For PG And PhD Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is offering a unique opportunity for meritorious international students to join its postgraduate (PG), postgraduate-PhD, and PhD programs without the need for any national-level exams. Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria and may apply through the Study in India portal or directly via IIT Jodhpur's admission channels.

Eligibility Criteria

Final-year Undergraduate (UG) or Postgraduate (PG) students with a CGPA of 8.0 or above (or equivalent).

Must be ranked among the top 10 students in their department/program (up to the penultimate semester).

Applicants must be endorsed or nominated by their current university or institution officials.

Graduated UG or PG students are also eligible to apply.

Selection Process

No national-level exams are required for admission. The selection process may include a brief online or in-person interview. Once selected, the admission will be processed through the Study in India (SII) portal as per government guidelines.

Why Join IIT Jodhpur?

A globally recognised and top-ranked institution in India.

Access to world-class education and cutting-edge research facilities.

Modern campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Focus on education, innovation, and industry-driven learning.

Affordable fees and comfortable living conditions.

Strong support system for international students.

A vibrant campus with flourishing flora and fauna.

Emphasis on student well-being and extracurricular activities.

A multicultural campus located in the historic city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

How To Apply

International students can apply through one of two channels:

Study in India- studyinindia.gov.in

Direct Admission Channels At IIT Jodhpur:

Eligible international students, nominated by the officials of the institutes and having a CGPA of 8.0 or above (or equivalent) and ranking in the top 10 of their penultimate semester, can apply directly.

Submit your application via: forms.gle/pBTKdBbng94RNrxr8