IIT Jodhpur To Offer BTech Course In Hindi

The institute will introduce two sections for the first year students based on the preferences given by BTech applicants.

Delhi:

IIT Jodhpur has joined the list of institutions that are offering engineering courses in Hindi language. The institute announced on Tuesday that it will offer BTech courses in Hindi language from the new academic session. The move is aimed at helping students who face challenges due to limited English proficiency.

Before this, IIT-BHU was the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to introduce Hindi as the medium of instruction for BTech courses.

IIT Jodhpur will initially begin by teaching BTech first-year courses in both English and Hindi. The institute will introduce two sections for the first year students based on the preferences given by BTech applicants.

An official notification by the institute reads, "The Senate in its recent meeting approved the proposal to teach courses in Hindi and English. The Senate noted that IIT-Jodhpur, being at the forefront of technology, science, humanities, and management, is expected to impart education in the native language to help the students who face challenges in learning because of inadequacy in English proficiency."


 

The officials at the institute also noted that the first-year courses would be taught for English and Hindi sections by the same instructor to ensure the same rigour in the teaching-learning processes.

The admission will be conducted on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) score.

The decision to introduce courses in Hindi language is in line with NEP 2020 that aims to make education more inclusive and accessible for students in their native language.  

Aligning with NEP's decision to offer education in Hindi and regional languages, many states have already introduced or planning to introduce medical and engineering education in Hindi. 

(With inputs from PTI)

IIT Jodhpur, BTech In Hindi, BTech Course In Hindi
