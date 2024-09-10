IIT Jodhpur Introduces BSc/BS Programme In Applied AI And Data Science

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has launched a BSc/BS in Applied AI & Data Science in collaboration with Futurense Uni. This program aims to meet the demand for skilled AI and data science professionals and does not require a JEE qualification. The degree programme is designed for both students and working professionals, providing flexibility through an online format along with an on-campus immersion component. Students will have the opportunity to visit the IIT Jodhpur campus annually. The programme allows students to earn a certification in the first year, a diploma in the second year, a BSc degree in the third year, and a BS degree by the end of the fourth year. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

To apply, candidates must pass a qualifying test, submit a completed application form, and receive an offer letter from IIT Jodhpur. The program includes a mix of self-paced video lectures, quizzes, assignments, and live weekend sessions with faculty and industry experts.

With the artificial intelligence market projected to reach $267 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 33.2% (Forbes), the demand is evident.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 60% in their board exams and have taken Mathematics as one of their subjects.

Professionals looking to enhance their skills and obtain a degree in Applied AI.

Programme Fees

Annual Fee: Rs 1,09,000

Application Processing Fee: Rs 10,000

Immersion Fee (Optional): Applicable for those who choose to participate in immersion activities