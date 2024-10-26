IIT Jodhpur's New Centre For Generative AI Set To Drive Open-Source Innovation In India

IndiaAI and Meta have announced the establishment of the Centre for Generative AI, Srijan, at IIT Jodhpur. This initiative also includes the launch of the "YuvAi Initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building," developed in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The collaboration aims to advance open-source artificial intelligence (AI) in India by fostering the development of indigenous AI applications and enhancing skill development and research capabilities.

Establishment Of Center For Generative AI

Meta will play a pivotal role in supporting the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Srijan, which is set to promote research and development in AI while emphasising responsible and ethical AI technologies. The centre will serve as a hub for education, capacity building, and policy advisory, equipping the next generation of researchers, students, and practitioners with essential knowledge and tools for the responsible development and deployment of generative AI technologies.

Empowering India's AI Future

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, "These initiatives are pivotal in creating a robust ecosystem for groundbreaking research, skill development, and open-source innovation."

He emphasised the initiative's alignment with India's goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by empowering youth to lead in the global AI sector.

Driving Innovation And Skill Development

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY, said, "The Indian government is supporting the vision of AI innovation and skilling to drive inclusive growth under the IndiaAI initiative." He noted that fostering a culture of open-source innovation in AI is crucial for bridging the talent gap and positioning India as a leader in responsible AI development.

YuvAi Initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building

The YuvAi Initiative, launched by Meta, MeitY, and AICTE, aims to bridge the AI talent gap by empowering 100,000 students and young developers aged 18-30. This programme will focus on using open-source large language models (LLMs) to tackle real-world challenges across critical sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, and financial inclusion.

Over the next three years, the initiative will train one lakh individuals and establish a Gen AI Resource Hub featuring courses, case studies, and open datasets. It will also introduce an LLM for Young Developers Course designed by Meta and host Unleash LLM Hackathons, where participants can submit innovative AI solutions. Top ideas will receive mentorship, seed grants, and market support. Additionally, the AI Innovation Accelerator will identify and support 10 student-led startups experimenting with open-source AI models.

Fostering Collaboration For AI Innovation

Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, emphasised the importance of the skilling initiative in realising India's AI potential, stating it mobilises institutions nationwide and fosters collaboration between academia, industry, and government. "By focusing on open-source AI models and fostering innovation, we are not just building skills; we are catalyzing a revolution in how India develops and applies AI technology," he noted.

Srijan: A Hub For Generative AI Research

Dr Mayank Vatsa, a professor at IIT Jodhpur, stated that Srijan, meaning creation, will become a leading centre for Foundation Models and Generative AI research in India. The centre will prioritise the ethical and responsible use of AI, addressing national challenges in education, mobility, and healthcare while promoting talent and contributing to AI policy and standards development.

This collaboration follows Meta's previous partnerships with IndiaAI to advance AI and emerging technologies, underscoring a commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for students and educators in India.