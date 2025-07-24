How An Exam, Once Held Only In London, Became A Benchmark Of Success In India

One of the toughest exams in India, often seen as a symbol of success, has a long and interesting history. Once held only in London during British rule, this exam was extremely difficult and out of reach for most Indians. This is the Indian Civil Services (ICS) exam, which has now evolved into what we know today as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam, a dream for lakhs of aspirants across the country.

A Look Back In Time

In the early 1800s, officers for the East India Company were nominated and trained in London's Haileybury College. But in 1854, following Lord Macaulay's recommendations, a new system based on merit and competitive exams was introduced. The first exam for the Indian Civil Services (ICS) was held in 1855-only in London-with a syllabus heavily tilted towards European literature, making it difficult for Indian candidates.

Despite the odds, Satyendranath Tagore became the first Indian to clear the ICS exam in 1864. In the decades that followed, Indian leaders and reformers demanded the exam be held in India. It finally happened in 1922, with Allahabad and later Delhi becoming the new exam centres.

The British also introduced separate exams for the Imperial Police and Imperial Forest Services. Over time, Indian participation increased, especially after World War I and the Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms.

The demand for a permanent recruitment body led to the formation of the Public Service Commission in India in 1926, under British rule. Sir Ross Barker served as the first Chairman. This body evolved into the Federal Public Service Commission under the Government of India Act, 1935.

After India's independence, this became the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on January 26, 1950. The exam now serves as the gateway to India's top administrative, police, and foreign services.

Today's UPSC Exam

Today, the UPSC Civil Services Exam is a benchmark of excellence in India. With lakhs of candidates appearing every year, it continues to uphold the legacy of a merit-based system introduced more than a century ago.