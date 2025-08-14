UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Download Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains examination soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the admit card on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

The examination is conducted to recruit candidates for various civil service and government posts in India including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Cards".

A new page will open.

Click on "E-admit card for various examinations of UPSC".

Enter you registration id or roll number along with your date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Download and save the admit card to take to the exam centre.

The details on the admit card usually include Candidate's full name, Roll number, Examination date and time, Exam centre address and Instructions for the day of the examination.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card: Examination Structure

The CSE examinations includes two stages- preliminary and Mains examination.

The preliminary examination consists of two objective-type papers weighing 200 marks each and both are conducted for a duration of 2 hours each.

For a wrong answered question, 0.33 marks are deducted and zero marks are deducted for unanswered questions.

The Mains examination includes nine descriptive papers of total 1,750 marks which is followed by a Personality Test (PT) of 275 marks.

Those who qualify both the examinations become eligible for various government posts.