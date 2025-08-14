Advertisement

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates must also carry a valid photo ID along with the hall ticket.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: This year, the exam aims to fill a total of 979 posts.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in, upsconline.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31. Each day, the exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

How To Download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025:

  • Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in
  • Click on the link for "e-Admit Card - UPSC CSE 2025"
  • Enter your registration ID/roll number and date of birth, then submit
  • Download and save the admit card for future use

Candidates should check the details on their admit card and report any discrepancies to the Commission via email at uscsp-upsc@nic.in:

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 979 posts. Candidates who cleared the CSE prelims cut-off will appear for the mains, which is descriptive in nature and will be held over five days starting August 22.

When raising grievances, candidates must mention their name, roll number, registration ID, and the name and year of the examination.
The UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages - prelims, mains, and interview. Candidates securing the highest combined marks in the mains and interview will be selected.

