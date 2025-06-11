UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Direct Link Here

UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examinations (UPSC IES/ISS) 2025.

Aspirants who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website, upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the admit cards.

A total of 47 vacant posts are to be filled through UPSC IES and ISS 2025, including 12 posts in the Indian Economic Service and 35 posts in the Indian Statistical Service.

The UPSC IES and ISS 2025 exams are scheduled to be held from June 20 to June 22, 2025. Candidates must carry the printed e-admit card to their allotted exam venue. Those who fail to present it during verification will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid photo identity card for each session of the exam. The ID card number must match the details mentioned on the admit card.

UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for UPSC IES and ISS hall tickets.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as Registration ID and Roll Number, and submit.

Step 4: Your UPSC IES/ISS Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card.

In case of any discrepancy in the UPSC IES and ISS 2025 e-admit card, such as an error in the name, photograph, or QR code, candidates are advised to immediately inform the Commission by emailing uscms-upsc@nic.in for necessary corrections before the exam dates.