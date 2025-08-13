UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains Admit Card 2025 in the second week of August. Once released, candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Prelims 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Mains Examination 2025 will commence on 22 August 2025. The admit card is a compulsory document for entry to the examination centre and will carry key information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, venue, and reporting time. Without a printed copy of the hall ticket, entry will not be permitted.

How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Hall Ticket 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Find the "Admit Card" option under the "What's New" section or in the "Examinations" menu.

Click on "Download e-Admit Card for UPSC Examination."

Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number along with your Date of Birth.

Complete the security captcha verification.

Click on "Submit" to view the admit card.

Download it and take a clear printout for exam day.

Information Available on the Admit Card

Once downloaded, candidates should carefully check all the information on their UPSC Mains Admit Card 2025. The details usually include:

Candidate's full name

Roll number

Examination date and time

Exam centre address

Instructions for the day of the examination

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should contact UPSC immediately for corrections.

UPSC Civil Services Examination Structure

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two major stages.

Preliminary Examination

Consists of two objective-type papers of 200 marks each.

Each paper lasts for two hours.

General Studies Paper 2 is qualifying in nature and requires a minimum score of 33 percent.

There is a penalty of one-third marks for each wrong answer.

Main Examination

Includes nine descriptive papers with a total of 1750 marks, followed by a Personality Test of 275 marks.

Two papers are qualifying: one Indian language and English, each of 300 marks.

Merit papers include the Essay paper, four General Studies papers (250 marks each), and two optional subject papers (250 marks each).

The final ranking is determined by the marks obtained in the written exam and the interview. Service allocation depends on both rank and preferences given by the candidate.