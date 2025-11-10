Union Public Service Commission Releases Indian Forest Service Main Exam Admit Card 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in, after filling in login credentials. The UPSC IFS Mains Examination 2025 will be conducted from November 16 to November 23, 2025 across multiple centres in India.

According to the official notification, the exam will be held in two sessions each day (the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards, including their examination centre, reporting time and other key details.

The commission highlighted that "it is mandatory for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving licence to the examination venue."

Also Read | The Woman Who Gave Indian Children In Saudi Arabia A Classroom Of Their Own

The Commission has strictly prohibited candidates from carrying banned items like electronic devices, mobile phones, smart watches or any communication equipment inside the examination venue. The notice clearly states that no arrangements will be made to store such items at the venue. Candidates bringing any prohibited belongings must make their own arrangements to keep them outside as UPSC will not be responsible for any loss or damage.

Candidates are allowed to carry only essential items such as the e-admit card printout, pen, pencil, identity proof and self-photographs (if applicable). They must adhere strictly to all instructions mentioned on the admit card to ensure a smooth examination process.

How to Download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2025

1. Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

2. On the homepage, select the "Admit Card" tab.

3. Select "E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC."

4. Select the download URL.

5. Enter your special login information.

6. Check and download your exam day admission card.