UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024 tomorrow.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of UPSC, once it is released.

The official notification reads: "The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 14th November, 2024. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024."

The IFS Mains exam is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

UPSC IFS 2024 Exam Pattern

The UPSC IFS 2024 examination consists of two stages: the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, which is the first step for selecting candidates for the Mains, and the IFS Mains exam, which includes written tests and interviews. The examination aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies within the Indian Forest Service.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria