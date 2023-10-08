UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023 Schedule Released, Check Details Inside

Paper 1 for Mathematics, Statistics, and Zoology will be conducted in the forenoon session on Nov 28.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main examination. As per the official schedule, the UPSC IFS Main exam is set to begin on November 26 and conclude on December 3, with a rest day scheduled for November 27. The examinations will be divided into two sessions: the forenoon session, which will run from 9am to 12pm, and the afternoon session, scheduled from 2pm to 5pm.

On November 26, the forenoon session will host the General English examination, while the General Knowledge examination will be held in the afternoon session. Paper 1 for Mathematics, Statistics, and Zoology will be conducted in the forenoon session on November 28, followed by Paper 2 for these subjects in the afternoon session of the same day.

Furthermore, Physics and Botany (Paper 1) are scheduled for the forenoon session on November 29, with Paper 2 for these subjects taking place in the afternoon session on the same day. Similarly, Paper 1 for Agricultural Engineering and Geology will occur in the morning session on November 30, and Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon session.

On December 1, examinations for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary Science will be administered, followed by Forestry on December 2. On the final day, UPSC will conduct examinations for Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Chemistry. Paper 1 exams for all these subjects will be conducted in the forenoon session, with Paper 2 examinations occurring in the afternoon session on the same day in December as well.



Access the official datesheet here.