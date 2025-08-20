"Not Just An Attack On Me, But...": Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's First Reaction

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the attack on her by a man today during "Jan Sunwai" -- a public grievance redressal session -- was "a cowardly attempt not only on me but on our resolve to serve Delhi and the public good". She said she is feeling better now and would be back at work soon.

The man - identified as Rajesh Sakria, originally from Gujarat's Rajkot, had attacked the Chief Minister while meeting her in the guise of a petitioner. He slapped and pushed her and then pulled her hair before being overpowered by her securitymen. The man's exact motives are not yet known and a case of attempt to murder has been filed.

The Chief Minister, who, a minister said, had sustained injuries on hands and head, responded to the matter early in the evening.

"Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

आज सुबह जनसुनवाई के दौरान मेरे ऊपर हुआ हमला केवल मेरे ऊपर नहीं, बल्कि दिल्ली की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के हमारे संकल्प पर किया गया एक कायराना प्रयास है।



स्वाभाविक है कि इस हमले के बाद मैं सदमे में थी, परन्तु अब बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूँ। मैं अपने सभी शुभचिंतकों से निवेदन करती हूँ कि... — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 20, 2025

The Chief Minister's office has said the attack was planned and videos have been found that show the man recceing Ms Gupta's ancestral home.

The attacker is still being questioned by the police. Some accounts say he was upset over the jailing of a relative. His mother said he was a dog lover and resented the Supreme Court order to move all stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR.