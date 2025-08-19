UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended For EO, AO And APFC Posts, Check Details

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the application deadline for the Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts.

Originally scheduled to end on August 18, the application window will now remain open until August 22, 2025. This gives aspirants four extra days to complete their registration.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 230 vacancies.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

EO/AO Posts: A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university is mandatory.

APFC Post: A Bachelor's degree is also required. Additional qualifications in law, management, or labor relations may provide an edge, though not mandatory.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

• General/OBC/EWS: Rs 25

• SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates: Exempted (no fee)

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. Complete One Time Registration (OTR) by clicking on the link

Step 3. Log in with your credentials and select the EPFO Recruitment 2025 link

Step 4. Carefully fill in the application form with accurate details

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your passport-size photo, signature, and required documents

Step 6. Pay the applicable fee online (if required)

Step 7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will go through a two-stage selection process:

Written Examination conducted by UPSC

Interview for shortlisted candidates

A final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance, and appointments will be offered accordingly.

The EPFO, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, plays a crucial role in managing retirement funds and safeguarding the financial security of millions of Indians.

