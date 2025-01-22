UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Forest Service Out, Check Details

UPSC IFS Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. They can submit the online form until February 11, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Candidates applying for the Indian Forest Service Examination should note that they are required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and qualify the same to proceed to the second stage of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (written and interview). Candidates desirous of applying for both the Indian Forest Service Examination and the Civil Services Examination can apply through a common online application form, subject to meeting the requisite eligibility criteria."

UPSC IFS Exam 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Locate and click on the IFS registration link

Step 3. Register by providing the required details and generate login credentials

Step 4. Log in using the credentials and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the required documents and make the necessary fee payment

Step 6. Submit the form and retain the confirmation page for your records

Step 7. Print a copy of the form for future reference

UPSC IFS 2025 Exam Pattern

The UPSC IFS 2025 examination consists of two stages: the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, which is the first step in selecting candidates for the Mains, and the IFS Mains Exam, which includes written tests and interviews.

UPSC IFS Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria