UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Forest Service Out, Check Details

The official notification reads: "Candidates applying for the Indian Forest Service Examination should note that they are required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and qualify the same to proceed to the second stage of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (written and interview). Candidates desirous of applying for both the Indian Forest Service Examination and the Civil Services Examination can apply through a common online application form, subject to meeting the requisite eligibility criteria."
UPSC IFS Exam 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
Step 2. Locate and click on the IFS registration link
Step 3. Register by providing the required details and generate login credentials
Step 4. Log in using the credentials and proceed to fill out the application form
Step 5. Upload the required documents and make the necessary fee payment
Step 6. Submit the form and retain the confirmation page for your records
Step 7. Print a copy of the form for future reference
UPSC IFS 2025 Exam Pattern
The UPSC IFS 2025 examination consists of two stages: the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, which is the first step in selecting candidates for the Mains, and the IFS Mains Exam, which includes written tests and interviews.
UPSC IFS Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must be citizens of India
- They should be at least 21 years old but not more than 32 years old