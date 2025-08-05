Some everyday habits can significantly contribute to feeling tired all the time. From poor sleep hygiene and inadequate hydration to excessive screen time and skipping meals, small daily choices often lead to persistent fatigue. Over time, these habits can interfere with your body's natural energy cycles, hormone levels, and mental clarity. The good news? Fatigue caused by lifestyle choices is often preventable and reversible. In this article, we list some simple changes you can make to your routine today if you feel tired all the time.

First 10 things to fix in your routine today if you feel tired all the time

1. Fix your sleep schedule

Inconsistent bedtimes and late-night scrolling can disrupt your circadian rhythm. Try sleeping and waking up at the same time daily even on weekends. Aim for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted sleep, and limit screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

2. Start hydrating early

Many people begin their day dehydrated, which can lead to sluggishness and headaches. Drink a glass of water soon after waking up and continue sipping throughout the day. Dehydration is a common but overlooked cause of constant fatigue.

3. Don't skip breakfast

Skipping your first meal or eating sugary cereals can cause blood sugar crashes later. A nutritious breakfast with complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats provides sustained energy and kickstarts your metabolism for the day.

4. Move your body regularly

Sedentary routines can lead to chronic tiredness. Just 20–30 minutes of daily movement like a brisk walk, stretching, or light yoga can boost energy, improve mood, and enhance blood flow to the brain and muscles.

5. Cut back on caffeine after noon

Relying on coffee to stay awake in the afternoon can interfere with nighttime sleep. Limit caffeine intake after 2 p.m. and try switching to herbal teas or infused water to stay alert without disrupting your sleep cycle.

6. Reduce sugar and processed foods

Frequent sugar spikes from processed foods can lead to energy crashes. Choose whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts to maintain stable energy levels and avoid the “afternoon slump.”

7. Check your screen time

Overexposure to screens especially at night, can affect your melatonin levels and disrupt sleep. Try using blue light filters, taking regular breaks (like the 20-20-20 rule), and reducing screen use before bed.

8. Take short mental breaks

Mental exhaustion often masquerades as physical fatigue. Step away from your tasks every 60–90 minutes, stretch, breathe deeply, or do something enjoyable to mentally reset and recharge.

9. Limit overcommitment

Saying "yes" too often can overburden your schedule and mind, draining your energy reserves. Learn to prioritise tasks and say "no" when needed. Balance is essential for both mental and physical energy.

10. Get some sunlight daily

Natural light helps regulate your internal clock and boosts vitamin D levels, which play a role in energy production. Try to spend at least 15–30 minutes outdoors daily, especially in the morning.

By identifying and fixing energy-draining habits in your routine, you can restore vitality and feel more energised throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.