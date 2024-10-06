UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date 2024 Released, Check Full Schedule

Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains Exam 2024.

According to the official notice, the IFS Mains exam is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9am to 12pm, and the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date 2024: Exam Schedule

November 24

Morning: General English
Afternoon: General Knowledge

November 26

Morning: Mathematics Paper-I / Statistics Paper-I / Zoology Paper-I
Afternoon: Mathematics Paper-II / Statistics Paper-II / Zoology Paper-II

November 27

Morning: Civil Engineering Paper-I / Botany Paper-I
Afternoon: Civil Engineering Paper-II / Botany Paper-II

November 28

Morning: Agricultural Engineering Paper-I / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-I / Physics Paper-I

Afternoon: Agricultural Engineering Paper-II / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-II / Physics Paper-II

November 29

Morning: Agriculture Paper-I / Forestry Paper-I
Afternoon: Agriculture Paper-II / Forestry Paper-II

November 30

Morning: Geology Paper-I
Afternoon: Geology Paper-II

December 1

Morning: Chemistry Paper-I / Chemical Engineering Paper-I / Mechanical Engineering Paper-I

Afternoon: Chemistry Paper-II / Chemical Engineering Paper-II / Mechanical Engineering Paper-II

UPSC IFS 2024 Exam Pattern

The UPSC IFS 2024 examination consists of two stages: the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, which is the first step for selecting candidates for the Mains, and the IFS Mains exam, which includes written tests and interviews. The examination aims to fill a total of 150 vacancies within the Indian Forest Service.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of India
  • They should be at least 21 years old but not more than 32 years old as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003
