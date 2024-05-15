Bureaucrat Shares 4 Common Triggers Students Face During UPSC Prep

He offered advice on how students can manage these triggers

The pressure to succeed in exams like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can fuel anxiety and worry. Students are particularly vulnerable to feeling "triggered" by external factors. These triggers, like social media or updates from friends, can cloud their focus and hinder their preparation.

Recognizing this challenge, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer recently shared his insights on X. Mr Tyagi identified four common triggers students face during UPSC prep and, surprisingly, admitted to experiencing them himself even now. More importantly, he offered advice on how students can manage these triggers and maintain a positive mindset.

"During UPSC prep, normal social media stuff and friend gossip used to trigger me. Still happens sometimes. Triggered: We all get triggered, some less, some more," IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi wrote on X on Wednesday.

During UPSC prep, normal social media stuff and friend gossip used to trigger me. Still happens sometimes.



Triggered: We all get triggered, some less, some more.



Why do we get triggered? Knowing the reason can help.



Read. pic.twitter.com/Ve1Ha98F4m — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) May 15, 2024

The officer identified past experiences as the first trigger for students. He recommended students identify and address these experiences through journaling or other means of processing them.

The IFS officer says feeling stuck in the present is another trigger. He suggests students figure out exactly what's making them unhappy.

Comparing yourself to others is a big trigger, according to the officer. He advises students to focus on self-acceptance and appreciate the things they already have.

The last trigger, according to the officer, is a negative outlook. This can make students blow things out of proportion and get annoyed by everyday stuff.

This isn't the first time the IFS officer has extended a helping hand to students. Just a few weeks ago, he shared valuable insights from his own IIT preparation days.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, consistency, and minimizing distractions during exam prep.



