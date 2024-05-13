Bureaucrat Shares 5 Life Lessons Learnt From His Mother: 'My Biggest Inspiration'

Mr Tyagi's thread soon went viral and saw several responses from internet users.

On Sunday, the world celebrated Mother's Day, with numerous prominent figures utilizing social media platforms to post childhood pictures with their mothers and extend well wishes to others on the special occasion. Joining the ranks of those sharing on social media was Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, who credited his mother as his primary source of inspiration. He also took the opportunity to reflect on the five invaluable lessons he gleaned from her.

"Educated only till 8th grade, married at 16. Took on family responsibilities early; survived patriarchy. An ardent Krisha devotee. Life of sacrifices. She is my biggest inspiration," Mr Tyagi wrote on X on Sunday.

5 lessons from the life of my mother... pic.twitter.com/lSagCTWree — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) May 12, 2024

In a subsequent post, Mr Tyagi conveyed that the first lesson instilled by his mother was the importance of perseverance and consistently giving one's best effort.

The bureaucrat emphasized that the second lesson he imbibed was the significance of leading a life characterized by integrity, pursuing noble values, spirituality, and righteousness.

The third lesson underscored how to navigate through challenging times with patience, recognizing the transient nature of circumstances in the world.

As for the fourth lesson, he learned not to squander time engaging in arguments or attempting to validate oneself through mere words.

The final lesson Mr. Tyagi cherished was the importance of a strong moral compass. His mother instilled in him the courage to follow his path, even if it diverged from traditional expectations.

