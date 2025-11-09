The Woman Who Gave Indian Children In Saudi Arabia A Classroom Of Their Own

When Zeenat Jafri landed in Riyadh in 1976, there were no Indian schools, no mobile phones - and few places where Indian expatriate children could find a sense of home. Nearly five decades later, the institution she helped build now educates over 12,000 students, standing as a pillar of affordable and quality Indian education in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to NDTV in Riyadh on the sidelines of Global Harmony initiative by Ministry of Media, Jafri, who received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2017 for her contribution to education, recalls those early years vividly. "There were British and American embassy schools," she said, "but the fees were so high that a common person could not afford them. We wanted to create something for the Indian community - quality education that everyone could access."

Her vision took shape soon after a pivotal moment in Indo-Saudi relations. In 1982, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Saudi Arabia, Zeenat Jafri and her husband decided to present their idea to her. "It was at that reception at the Sheraton where we put forward our proposal," she recalled. "That moment changed everything."

The couple's idea materialised into the first Indian curriculum school in Riyadh - International Indian School - which received CBSE affiliation in 1985. It began humbly - a rented villa, 13 teachers, 250 students, one peon - all funded from their own pockets. "My husband typed the admission forms himself. The general body meetings were held in our house," she said. "We didn't even have money to buy a photocopy machine. He would get all circulars and notices printed from his office."

Ms Jafri completed her Masters degree from Jammu and Kashmir University and also holds degrees in Bachelors of Education (B. Ed) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA). She went to Riyadh with her husband Musarrat Jafri, a former DRDO scientist who later joined the Saudi government as a chemical expert.

Despite the modest beginnings, the school grew rapidly, reflecting the expanding Indian expatriate community in Saudi Arabia. Today, Indian schools in the kingdom cater to tens of thousands of students, many of whom continue to excel globally. "Most of our students secure 70-80 per cent marks, some even above 90," Ms Jafri said proudly. "Wherever they have gone in the world, they have done excellent."

Unlike today's education sector, which Jafri feels has become "very commercialised", her journey was driven by purpose, not profit. "Now there are many schools, charging very high fees," she said. "We spent from our own pocket because we believed in education for all. Our school was built so that even a driver could afford the same quality of education as a manager."

Over the years, Saudi Arabia has undergone a sweeping transformation, especially under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 - a national blueprint that encourages openness, inclusivity and greater private participation in sectors like education. For Jafri, those changes are visible in classrooms too. "We now have very qualified teachers," she said. "Education here is far more structured and professional."

Her story is as much about resilience as it is about reform. As Saudi Arabia opens up to the world, her life's work remains a reminder of the quiet revolutions that began long before Vision 2030 - led by ordinary people with extraordinary conviction.

Asked about her proudest moment, Jafri's eyes light up. "Last year, I attended an alumni function. They called me as the chief guest," she said with a smile. "I was thrilled to embrace every child. I thank God because thousands of students are getting the best education in a foreign land - away from their own home."

What's more Indian about Ms Jafri is that she hasn't given up her Indian citizenship. Since Saudi Arabia doesn't allow dual citizenship, she has accepted permanent resident status. "I don't want to lose my Indian passport."