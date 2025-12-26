Saudi Arabia Sees First Snowfall In 3 Decades, Iceland Records 20 Degree Celsius

The people of Saudi Arabia woke up to a winter wonderland as snow covered parts of the kingdom for the first time in nearly three decades. Meanwhile, Iceland recorded a surprisingly warm 20 degrees Celsius.

Bakkageroi in Iceland recorded 19.7 degree Celsius in the middle of the night of December 25, nearly 10 degree Celsius above the usual July average.

Climatologists have described the phenomenon as "absolute insanity," calling it one of the most extreme climatic events ever recorded in the country's history.

ABSOLUTE INSANITY IN ICELAND

It s warmer than summer !

19.7C Bakkagerði in the middle of the night !

‼️nearly 10C above JULY average



MOST EXTREME EVENT EVER SEEN IN WORLD CLIMATIC HISTORY

Records brutalized allover the country pic.twitter.com/Y704VFo4z5 — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) December 25, 2025

While Saudi Arabia, known for its vast deserts and scorching summers, experienced a rare snowstorm, Iceland, the Nordic nation famous for its icy landscapes and sub-zero winters, witnessed an opposite extreme.

People shared photos and videos of the unusually warm weather in Iceland on social media.

One person mentioned, "This temperature anomaly over the Northern Hemisphere, especially the USA and Iceland is pretty nuts. Heat records for Christmas and December are being smashed all over."

This temperature anomaly over the Northern Hemisphere, especially the USA and Iceland is pretty nuts. Heat records for Christmas and December are being smashed all over pic.twitter.com/5UihD6xJNo — Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) December 26, 2025

Another wrote, "It being 7 degrees Celsius hotter in Iceland than the Middle East on Christmas.

it being 7°C hotter in iceland than the middle east on christmas?!?!? yeah we still have like 5 christmases left max???? https://t.co/bt8R3DCmrR — nay ♓︎ (@itsbarbey) December 26, 2025

While Iceland basks under unseasonal warmth, people in Saudi Arabia are amazed by a rare sight, snow covering the desert and mountains, turning the usually rugged, dry landscape into a white wonderland.

One wrote, "Global warming. Snow has fallen in Saudi Arabia. For many locals, this is a real miracle, because they see it for the first time in their lives."

Another commented, "From snow-covered mountains and winter camps to camels walking through white deserts — this land holds contrasts that feel unreal."

Saudi Arabia is not just one climate or one scene.

From snow-covered mountains and winter camps to camels walking through white deserts —

this land holds contrasts that feel unreal.

Diversity in nature, richness in culture, and beauty in every season. ????????✨#السعوديه_العظمى… pic.twitter.com/ftoNK108nM — ۰۪۪۫۫●۪۫۰ خالد بن سعود (@o2f) December 19, 2025

People went outside to enjoy a rare weather pattern.

Saudi Arabia wakes up to SNOW



People went outside to enjoy a rare weather condition



Could it be a test run before Saudi Arabia's Olympic Winter games 2026 pic.twitter.com/lcP7jdBMsy — RT (@RT_com) December 18, 2025

In northern parts of the kingdom, like Jabal Al Lawz and the Trojena highlands, temperatures dropped below freezing, allowing snow to settle for the first time in nearly 30 years.

In areas near Tabuk, like Jabal Al Lawz and the Trojena highlands, the temperature dropped to around -4°C. At higher altitudes, around 2,600 metres above sea level.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, parts of the Arabian desert witnessed snowfall on December 18 in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The report said a period of low-pressure systems over the Middle East has brought heavy rainfall across the region over the past week.