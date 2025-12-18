Does It Snow In Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia, known for its scorching deserts and blistering heat, is not entirely unfamiliar with experiencing snow once in a while. The country's diverse geography means that some elevated regions occasionally experience snowfall during the peak winter season.

Although it is a rare phenomenon, snowfall in Saudi Arabia is a remarkable event that draws attention from locals and tourists alike.

According to Gulf News, South Arabia's Qassim, Tabuk, Hail and northern Riyadh could see snowfall this week. The National Center of Meteorology has issued a weather alert for various parts of the country, warning of potential hazards such as hail, strong winds and flash flooding in certain areas.

Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero in elevated regions, while rough seas and strong winds are forecast over the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The NCM has specifically forecast a high likelihood of snowfall in the Qassim region and northern Riyadh on Thursday.

Snowfall In South Arabia: A Rare Phenomenon

The Arabian desert is a land of extremes, where scorching summers and scarce rainfall are the norm. The idea of snowfall in places like the Al Nafud desert seems almost impossible due to the region's arid climate. Yet, it is this very rarity that makes the experience of snow in the desert so enchanting. The occurrence of snow in Saudi Arabia is an amalgamation of perfect conditions, including cold upper air, a moisture influx and a sufficient drop in surface temperature. This combination arrives rarely, but when it does, the desert landscape is transformed into a breathtaking scene.

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia is not confined to a single spot. In January 2022, parts of the Tabuk region in northern Saudi Arabia experienced significant snowfall. Some areas received up to 30 centimetres of snow, reported WION News. The unexpected snowfall caused disruptions, including traffic jams, postponed COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and delayed university exams.

The Al-Nafud desert experienced snowfall in November 2024. The region, which had never seen snowfall before, witnessed its first-ever experience. This event was preceded by heavy rain and hail, gradually transforming the arid landscape into a white scene.

Mountainous areas such as Jabal Soudah in the Asir region often receive snow or sleet. This phenomenon stands in stark contrast to the typically sun-baked desert landscape. The breathtaking scene is a wonder to watch, where pristine white snow meets the reddish hues of sand dunes. The unusual combination of snow and sand creates a surreal landscape that defies expectations and leaves a lasting impression on those who witness it.