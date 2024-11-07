As Al-Jawf Witnesses Its First Snowfall, 5 Destinations To Witness Snowfall In Saudi Arabia

Climate change is real, and if you don't believe it; then head to Saudi Arabia. The region of Al-Jawf, which has never seen snowfall before, just had itself its first ever experience. As per the Saudi Press Agency, the area is now covered with snow all over the mountains, creating a breathtaking view. Despite the country's typically hot desert climate, the Saudi Arabian desert has now become a must-visit destination in the UAE. If you too wish to witness snowfall in the Emirate, then here are some of the places in Saudi Arabia to visit right now.

Must-Visit Places In Saudi Arabia

Jabal Al Lawz

Jabal Al Lawz is one of the region's most famous tourist attractions. One can opt for various activities here; like hiking in the snow, mountain climbing, rock climbing, and more. Plan a trip and enjoy breathtaking views of magical snow-covered mountains.

Village Of Bajdah

The village of Bajdah is home to beautiful rock columns that create a stunning sight. The place is located 100 kilometres from Tabuk City and is known for unique scenery while enjoying views of majestic mountains.

Tabuk Castle

For history lovers, Tabuk Castle is a must-visit. The castle was designed to protect the water station. Tabuk's historical landmarks have witnessed many important events that serve as a deep dive into Islamic history.

The Al Nafud Desert

The Al Nafud Desert is known for its red sands and striking geological features. The desert is home to several antique Petroglyphs and inscriptions. One can enjoy fun activities like sandboarding and camel rides.

The Rub' Al Khali

It is one of the most famous deserts in the world and stands as one of the largest, thus named Rub' al Khali, or vacant quarter. From popular antique archaeological sites to oasis towns to desert safaris, this place has a lot to offer for everyone.

Plan a trip to Saudi Arabia to witness best of winter season.

