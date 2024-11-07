Enjoy A Luxurious Stay In Dubai Like Shanaya Kapoor Did At This Plush Resort

Shanaya Kapoor is living it up in Dubai. The star kid celebrated her birthday recently by indulging in the finest experiences the city has to offer. And, she's giving us a sneak peek into her lavish stay at the popular One&Only One Za'abeel resort. Through her Instagram post, Shanaya shared snippets of her luxurious abode, leaving us mesmerised. From the opulent living space to floor-to-ceiling windows, every corner of her suite exudes luxury. The virtual tour of her posh room showed a huge dining table, a cosy corner by the window, a large living room and an infinity pool, making it a true haven. “One&Only One Za'abeel perfect weekend getaway,” Shanaya wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Watching Shanaya Kapoor Execute The Half-Kneeling Landmine Press Workout Is Making Our Arms Ache

Wonder why Shanaya Kapoor chose One&Only One Za'abeel for her stay in Dubai? Here are a couple of highlights of the plush property.

The location

Dubai is a long, thin city that spreads across a swath of territory between sea and desert. One Za'abeel is advantageously placed at the centre of all the activities. Dubai International Airport is less than 20 minutes away by vehicle, the Al Fahidi Heritage District is 15 minutes away, Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Mall are five minutes apart, and the World Trade Centre is just a short walk over the street from the hotel.

The pools

There are two impressive swimming pools to choose from. The hotel's main attraction is its 120-metre-long infinity pool, which is part of the Tapasake Pool Club and the largest in the UAE. In a nutshell, it's an exuberant affair with DJs and a delectable cuisine of sushi, ceviche, and sashimi. There are cabanas and loungers to relax on and the views of the Dubai skyline are breathtaking.

The rooms

The place has a total of 229 rooms and suites, which feature a contemporary elegance that is streamlined and minimalistic but warm thanks to patterned carpets that feel snug under your toes and silky-soft bedding. The smallest Za'abeel rooms are pleasantly spacious, ranging from 538 to 645 square feet, but if you can move one level up, the Grand Za'abeel rooms seem like suites without the suite price tag.

The amenities

The resort has an outstanding gym housed within its premises. It contains all of the machines and weights you could need, as well as personal trainers available to assist you with your training. There is also a steam and sauna room on the 28th level that guests can use at any time. The hotel's spa, Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, spans three floors and offers a wide range of treatments.

Dining

The majority of the hotel's 11 restaurants and bars are located in the Link, which is more than 300 feet above ground. There are restaurants run by well-known international chefs, several of whom hold Michelin stars. The hotel's main bar, Sphere, is located at the opposite end of the Link, in the stretch of the cantilever that extends over the hotel's main entrance. Arrazuna, a modern market meets luxury food hall, occupies the Link's core section. In addition to the eateries at the Link, two more are located on the fourth floor.

Also Read: Even When Mandira Bedi Is On A Holiday In Seychelles, Her Midweek Workout Is Not