Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal, Enjoy A Breathtaking View Of The Sunset From These Infinity Pools In Mumbai

Like Sonakshi And Zaheer, Enjoy The Sunset From These Infinity Pools

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with now husband Zaheer Iqbal, we have been gushing over their cute wedding pictures. While their style made a strong case for minimal fashion, their unmatched vibe truly stole the show. The couple is now enjoying their quality time and we are awestruck. Sonakshi posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories where she was seen spending some good time with Zaheer. She posted a beautiful picture of the sunset as she relaxed by the pool. In next story, she shared a selfie of her along with Zaheer and indeed, they served couple goals.

Here's what she posted:

Well, if you too are in the mood to catch the view of the setting sun, we have got you covered.

Hotels In Mumbai With Infinity Pools To Enjoy A Stunning Sunset

1. Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

Featuring a beautiful rooftop pool, the hotel offers a stunning view of the skyline. If you are in the mood to spend some quality time with your plus one while witnessing the sunset, this place could just be the real deal.

2. The St Regis Hotel, Lower Parel

This one is another on the list that one could consider. The luxurious premises of the hotel has a beautiful infinity pool on the 10th floor. The long enough pool is not just perfect for a good swim but also is perfect to catch the setting sun.

3. InterContinental Marine Drive Mumbai

The oceanfront hotel boasts unparallel views and is a great place to indulge in some quality time. The stunning rooftop pool will give you a view of the skyline.

4. Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Situated just 3.1 km from Phoenix Market City Mall, this hotel is quite close to the airport. Apart from the breathtaking view of the city, the rooftop pool will allow you to relax amidst the pretty sunset.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are making pool dates look so better with the view of the sunset