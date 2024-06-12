Even When Mandira Bedi Is On A Holiday In Seychelles, Her Midweek Workout Is Not

Mandira Bedi's Midweek Workout On Holiday With Squats Is One Way To Sweat It Out

The key to a successful workout routine lies in consistency. Mandira Bedi is a power range as far as that is concerned. The actress is truly proving that age is just a number. From her beach getaways to intense workouts, Mandira's penchant for a fit routine has often served as inspiration. Her streak of staying active continued and well, in the most creative way. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram where she was seen upping the fitness bar outdoors. She posted, "Working out is a very integral part of my life, so I make some activity happen, wherever I go.. but these days I might have a new #gymbunny .. oops I meant #gymbuddy makin' some moves with me!!" She started her routine with walking lunges to focus on those leg muscles. It was followed by a circuit of running and cycling for some cardio. Next on her workout list was jumping squats. This exercise is great for building up glute muscles. She also did chest presses and a variation of mountain climbers to intensify the regimen. Madira Bedi's fitness game will inspire you to work up for that summer body.

Mandira Bedi's fitness routine is a varied mix of multiple activities. She took her work (out) series quite literally. Her penchant for keeping up with an intense fitness regimen is a given. Previously, she made the corridors of a hotel her workout space to achieve her fitness goals. She started off with regular squats which are the best way to focus on your glute muscles. Her circuit was followed by walking lunges that helped to improve movement and thigh muscles.

Mandira Bedi's fitness game is only getting stronger and this is proof