In Saudi Arabia: From Island Retreats To Desert Hideaways, 5 Stunning New Resorts For A Luxury Stay

From untouched island retreats to desert hideaways seamlessly carved into nature, Saudi Arabia is finding a place for itself on the luxury hospitality map. These extraordinary new hotels blend cultural heritage, modern elegance, and breathtaking landscapes to create immersive experiences beyond the traditional stay.

Whether it's a secluded escape at Nujuma, a heritage-inspired retreat in Diriyah, or an eco-conscious sanctuary in the dunes, each destination offers something truly special.

Take a look at some of the most exceptional hotels shaping the future of luxury in Saudi Arabia.

1. Nujuma, A Ritz Carlton Reserve, The Red Sea

Nujuma - A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Red Sea

Blending intuitive and heartfelt service with stunning natural beauty and indigenous design, Nujuma is the first property from the brand in the Middle East. It joins an exclusive collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide.

The hotel is situated on a pristine set of private islands, which are part of the Red Sea's Blue Hole cluster of islands. Surrounded by unspoiled natural beauty and designed to blend seamlessly with the environment, the resort features 63 one-to-four-bedroom water and beach villas.

When not soaking up the tranquil surroundings from the comfort of their own villa, guests can indulge in a lavish spa, swimming pools, a range of restaurants, and a retail area, or learn more about the prized natural setting at a Conservation Centre.

2. Aseel Resort, Diriyah

Aseel Resort

Planning special occasions and family gatherings? Aseel Resort, nestled in Diriyah, the City of Earth, is the perfect pick. The resort was inspired by Saudi Arabia's rich history and Najd's beautiful artistry. This place offers six varying farms to choose from; each decorated with stunning Saudi artistry and ornate craftsmanship by locals.

Whether you take a dip in the farm's private pool or enjoy game nights with your family at the indoor majlis, you are bound to create memories that will last you a lifetime.

3. Bab Samhan, Diriyah

Bab Samhan

Bab Samhan opened its doors last year, making it the first-ever hotel to open within the UNESCO World Heritage site, Diriyah.

With a promise to blend contemporary luxury with the signature Najdi architectural style, the hotel has 106 rooms, each offering a distinct ambiance to immerse guests in the culture and history of the area. The property is located in North Diriyah and is close to both Wadi Hanifah and At-Turaif. Guests get a chance to enjoy the hotel's amenities as well as nearby attractions.

4. Six Senses Southern Dunes

Six Senses Southern Dunes

Located just 45 minutes from the newly launched Red Sea International Airport, Six Senses Southern Dunes opened its doors in November 2023. This 76-room resort, designed by Foster + Partners, is inspired by Nabataean heritage, with its architecture prioritising harmony with the surrounding dunes.

Committed to sustainability, the resort incorporates eco-friendly design principles and offers tailored wellness and adventure experiences, from desert excursions to spa treatments inspired by local botanicals.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, an exclusive desert retreat, is a unique blend of relaxation, culture, and connection to the natural landscape for guests.

5. Desert Rock Resort

Desert Rock Resort

Set in a hidden valley and nestled between the mountains is the Desert Rock Resort. The resort is part of Red Sea Global, and allows its guests to immerse themselves in nature on a whole new level while offering unparalleled luxury. Desert Rock Resort is set 20 minutes from the Red Sea International Airport.

The hotel is an architectural masterpiece and sits fully integrated in the mountainside, preserving its striking natural silhouette. It offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience - guests can even stay in rooms carved out of the rock itself.

All rooms provide undisrupted views out to the horizon, allowing guests to admire the vast desert vistas that stretch out ahead.