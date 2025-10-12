Baby Elephant Rescued After Heartbreaking Rejection By Mother, IFS Officer Shares Video

A video of a 15-day-old elephant calf who was recently rescued from the floodwaters in India is widely circulating on social media. The 29-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, shows the baby elephant being safely escorted down a pickup truck into its new home.

As per Kaswan, the forest officials attempted to reunite the baby elephant with its mother after the rescue, but the poor calf was rejected.

"A 15-day-old elephant calf rescued from the River during recent flood in another district. After failed reunion attempts with her mother, as a last resort, she's under expert care at one of our Pilkhana," wrote Kaswan on X (formerly Twitter).

"Healthy, active, and responding well. Such small kid," he added.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

'Poor Baby'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 47,000 views, as the majority of users lauded the forest officers for their commitment to saving the baby elephant's life while others felt sorry for the poor calf.

"Good job. Hats off to the team for rescuing and saving one more life. May the kid grow well and healthy," said one user while another added: "Wishing him all the best and speedy recovery from trauma."

A third commented: "Poor baby. She must be missing her mama. Thanks to you guys, she is being looked after well, else she might not have survived. You guys are surely angels in disguise."

A fourth said: "It is painful to be away from mother at this age. She will cope up with the situation under care of your team but the scar will be remain."

A few days ago, a baby elephant attempting to hoist itself onto a chair and sit like a human went viral on social media as well. The baby elephant's cuteness in trying and failing to climb up the chair mesmerised the internet.