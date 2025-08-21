Watch: Cute Baby Elephant Visits School In Kerala, Internet Says "Asking For Admission"

A cute elephant calf was recently spotted wandering at a government school in Kerala's Chekadi region. The elephant calf caused excitement and concern among students and teachers, with a video of the same going viral on social media platforms. The village, which is around 14 km from Pulppalli on the Kerala-Karnataka border, is surrounded by forest on three sides, a report by Onmanorama mentioned.

Watch the video here:

The report also noted that the school, which has around 115 students, often watch elephant herds passing by. However, it was the first time a baby elephant wandered inside the premises, the teachers told the media outlet.

The calf roamed the school veranda. Teachers quickly moved the children into classrooms and locked the doors as a precautionary measure. As quoted, pre-primary teacher Nisha Shaju said, "Local people alerted us even before we saw it. We quickly kept all the children inside their classrooms. Luckily, it was just after lunchtime, so it was easy to manage."

Headmistress Sijimol TV said, as quoted, that she was afraid that the herd might follow the calf. "For almost an hour, we were anxious. But the calf was so calm, it was like a child seeking admission."

Forest officials later arrived and guided the calf back towards the jungle, ensuring its safety and the safety of the students. Authorities suspect the calf might have been separated from its herd and was trying to find its way back.

Social Media Reaction

Internet users reacted to the video, with one user saying, "I asked Ariyan to ask whether I will get admission."

"I hope mom was somewhere nearby, otherwise I'd worry about escorting a baby elephant back to the jungle, without knowing if its mom is okay, or even around," wrote another user.

"Asking for admission. Make him sit in class, he'll never come back," a third user chimed in.