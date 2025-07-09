Watch: Train In Jharkhand Stops For 2 Hours To Let Elephant Deliver Calf

A train in Jharkhand stopped for two hours, waiting for an Elephant to deliver her calf near the railway track, an act that symbolised "harmonious" co-existence of humans and animals.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav shared the video on his X account, praising the driver and the railway authorities. The train operator patiently waited for two hours, and when the elephant delivered her calf, she "walked on happily".

Mr Yadav said the railways and the environment ministry have identified 110 sensitive spots after surveying 3,500 km of railway tracks in the country. "It is lovely to see the efforts producing such heart-warming results," the minister said.

Beyond the news of human-animal conflicts, happy to share this example of human-animal harmonious existence.



A train in Jharkhand waited for two hours as an elephant delivered her calf. The 📹 shows how the two later walked on happily.



Following a whole-of government approach,… pic.twitter.com/BloyChwHq0 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 9, 2025

Mr Yadav also praised the forest department of Jharkhand for showing sensitivity toward the animal and letting her deliver her calf first.

The heartwarming act of kindness toward animals was seen in Assam, too. A two-month-old elephant calf that got separated from its herd in Assam's Kaziranga National Park was reunited with its mother. A video, which is now viral, shows the calf, first disoriented, then walking away into the forest with its happy mother.

The calf was found alone and distressed by locals at Borjuri village, near the park. They quickly informed authorities, and a rescue team led by veterinarian Dr Bhaskar Choudhury acted promptly to reunite the calf with its family.

The heart-touching moment was shared by Susanta Nanda, a retired Indian Forest Service Officer, on X (formerly Twitter).

Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother's dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0sN1RbQ55E — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 6, 2025

In the video, one of the forest officials can be seen gently rubbing the calf with the mother's dung on its trunk and legs to mask any human scent, ensuring that the mother would recognise and accept her calf.

"Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother's dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end", wrote Mr Nanda on X.