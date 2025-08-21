3 School Girls Killed In Lightning Strike In Jharkhand

Four persons, including three girl students, died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

The three students died when lightning struck them while returning home from school at Hondpiri village, under the jurisdiction of Narkopi police station, around 50 km from the state capital.

"The students, aged between five and 12 years, were returning home from the Government Middle School in Hondpiri around 3 pm when lightning struck them. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead," Narkopi police station in-charge Nageshwar Sahu told PTI.

The dead were identified as Pari Oraon (5), Anjlika Kujur (7) and Basmati Oraon (12).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Sahu said the families of the dead would receive a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, as per government provisions.

The second incident took place at Bahera village in Chainpur area of Palamu district, where a 38-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning, police said.

Chainpur police station in-charge Sriram Sharma said the farmer, identified as Luv Kumar Choudhary, was working in a field when lightning struck him.

Sharma said he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)