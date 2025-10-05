Kaziranga's Newborn Elephant Calf Named 'Mayabini' After Zubeen Garg's Song

In a heartwarming moment on World Animal Day on Saturday, a newborn elephant calf in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has been named 'Mayabini', after Zubeen Garg's beloved song that became an anthem for his fans.

The female calf was born to Kuwari, one of Kaziranga's most cherished elephants, adding new life and joy to the famed wildlife sanctuary.

Assam's Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Chandra Mohan Patowary said the elephant calf has been named 'Mayabini,' symbolising new life, hope, and harmony in the wild.

In a post on X, Patowary wrote, "Heartening news on #WorldAnimalDay - Kuwari, the elephant of @kaziranga_, has given birth to a healthy female calf! With immense affection and public goodwill, we've named her 'MAYABINI' - a symbol of new life, hope, and harmony in the wild."

Mayabini is a Bengali language song and is sung by Zubeen Garg and Kalpana Patowary.



