World Animal Day: Twitter Floods With Love For "Furry Friends"

World Animal Day is now growing into a global event uniting animal protection movement and making the world a better place for the animals.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 04, 2019 12:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
World Animal Day: Twitter Floods With Love For 'Furry Friends'

World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare.


New Delhi: 

World Animal Day is observed annually on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.It is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare. First observed in 1925 by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann in Germany, World Animal Day is now growing into a global event uniting animal protection movement and making the world a better place for the animals. On Twitter, activists, political leaders and netizens poured their love for the animals by sharing pictures and thoughtful quotes. Here we have compiled some. Happy Animal Day!

Give your "furry friend" snuggles and purrs, tweeted a user on World Animal Day.

Shiromani Akali Dal's chief shared a picture of himself with a horse and wrote, "A true Punjabi loves animals. Our animals are part of our families. We raise them with love, treat them with respect and even talk to them. On #WorldAnimalDay, let us tell the world to learn the art of peaceful co-existence from us."

The Congress party also shared a tweet on World Animal Day. "Let us treat the animals in our environment with greater love and care," the party tweeted.

"You have the power to change their world", wrote Sri Lankan activist Otara Gunewardene on World Animal Day.

Users described many qualities of animals on a day dedicated to their welfare.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

World Animal Dayanimal dayanimals

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
RBIDMRCRBI Monetary PolicyRepo RateIND vs SASensexKamal NathPakistanIRCTCKarwa ChauthMaharashtra ElectionBiharDurga PujaBigg BossLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsAmazonSmart WatchOnePlus 7TMi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................