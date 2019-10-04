World Animal Day: Twitter Floods With Love For 'Furry Friends'

World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare.

World Animal Day is observed annually on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.It is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare. First observed in 1925 by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann in Germany, World Animal Day is now growing into a global event uniting animal protection movement and making the world a better place for the animals. On Twitter, activists, political leaders and netizens poured their love for the animals by sharing pictures and thoughtful quotes. Here we have compiled some. Happy Animal Day!

Give your "furry friend" snuggles and purrs, tweeted a user on World Animal Day.

Well, it's #WorldAnimalDay, furreinds!!! Don't forget to give your favorite animal (hopefully that's your human!) some snuggles and purrs!! Good job, bipeds!! Keep up the good work! pic.twitter.com/PFTmshNyWb ????????Sgt. Gabriel ???????? (@GiraffesInc) October 3, 2019

Shiromani Akali Dal's chief shared a picture of himself with a horse and wrote, "A true Punjabi loves animals. Our animals are part of our families. We raise them with love, treat them with respect and even talk to them. On #WorldAnimalDay, let us tell the world to learn the art of peaceful co-existence from us."

A true Punjabi loves animals. Our animals are part of our families. We raise them with love, treat them with respect & even talk to them. On #WorldAnimalDay, let us tell the world to learn the art of peaceful co-existence from us. pic.twitter.com/1wrEDlmdGL Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 4, 2019

The Congress party also shared a tweet on World Animal Day. "Let us treat the animals in our environment with greater love and care," the party tweeted.

Gandhi ji said that we can judge the way a nation treats its people by watching the way it treats its animals.



This World Animal Day let us treat the animals in our environment with greater love and care.#WorldAnimalDaypic.twitter.com/vK0VxjFww1 Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) October 4, 2019

"You have the power to change their world", wrote Sri Lankan activist Otara Gunewardene on World Animal Day.

Today is World Animal Day.

Pledge to no longer watch any form of animal cruelty in silence,raise awareness,take steps to choose to eat cruelty free, never visit places and contribute money towards animals in entertainment

Are you ready to pledge your support on #worldanimalsday? pic.twitter.com/6KUFno20Iw Otara Gunewardene (@otaradel) October 4, 2019

Users described many qualities of animals on a day dedicated to their welfare.

Animals are reliable, many full of love, true in their affections, predictable in their actions, grateful and loyal. Difficult standards for people to live up to.#WorldAnimalDay#animalsmatterpic.twitter.com/NFlIrs2o78 Vaishnavi Mishra (@tweet_vaishnavi) October 4, 2019

