Russian Tourist Catches Indian Children Littering On Streets, Kiren Rijiju Reacts

A video shared on Instagram by Russian tourist Ameana Finds has ignited a heated debate on civic sense in the country. The footage shows Finds talking to some children when one of them throws trash on the street, only to be reprimanded by her. The subsequent interaction and the refusal by the children to correct their mistake has not only gained the attention of social media users but also Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

In the video titled, 'Interaction with Indian kids went wrong', Finds instructed the children to pick up the garbage, who doubled down on their misconduct and started throwing additional litter in front of her.

"What did you do? You dropped it [litter]. You pick it up. Put it in a bin," Finds told the children.

"It's not okay. I'm not giving you anything. Look at this. It's your country. You're gonna live and grow up in trash as long as you keep doing thi," she added.

As the video of the exchange went viral, Rijiju posted it on his official Instagram handle with a caption: "Pls sensitise."

'This is embarassing'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 22 million views, with the majority of Indian users apologetic for the actions of the children.

"Sorry you had this experience. We must work harder to teach them better," said one user, while another added: "This is so embarrassing!! Thank you for doing your bit."

A third commented: "Unbelievable that they don't understand that it's their country they should be proud of it but instead these kids make a mess of it."

A fourth said: "I'm sorry you had this experience. We need to teach our kids better."

This is not the first instance when the Finds has called out the lack of civic sense in the country. During a trip to the India-Pakistan border to attend the Attari-Wagah border ceremony, Finds spotted an elderly man eating an ice cream and throwing the wrapper in front of him before carefully nudging it under the seat in front of him.