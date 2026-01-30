IP University To Use CUET As Secondary Channel For Admissions To BTech

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will use CUET as secondary channel for admission to BTech in the upcoming academic year. The announcement was made by IP University in an official notification. The university authorities have advised the students to appear for CUET exam as the remaining seats for BTech will be offered through CUET after exhausting JEE Main-1 score.

Also Read | IP University Opens Admissions For 2026-27 Session, Introduces 24 New Courses

An official notification by IP University read, "All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the Director (Higher Education), Govt. of NCT of Delhi, Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi vide Order No. F.No. DHE 4(61)/2010-11/Pt. File/Vol.1/5645-55 dated 29.10,2025 has conveyed approval of the Lt. Governor, National Capital Territory of Delhi for adopting CUET as secondary channel of admission in B.Tech Programme, Programme Code 131 after exhausting the merit list of JEE Main-I examination from the Academic Year 2025-26 onwards."

Also Read | GGSIPU Releases Information Brochure For Admission To Various Courses

"Therefore, it is reiterated that students who are willing to take admission in B.Tech. Programme offered by GGSIP University shall apply and appear in CUET examination also. As stated above, the remaining seats after exhausting the JEE Main-I Score will be offered on the merit/Score of CUET," added the notification.

Admissions for the BTech programme will be conducted based on the scores of JEE Mains and CUET.

GGSIPU has opened admissions for the academic session 2026-27 and announced the introduction of 24 new academic programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. Applications for admission will open from February 2, 2026.

The 24 newly introduced programmes are aligned with emerging and industry-relevant disciplines, including artificial intelligence, robotics, data science, law, medicine, design and special education. GGSIPU has also added nine new affiliated colleges to its ecosystem and announced an offshore campus in Guyana.